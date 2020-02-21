Pat Williams, 63, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Bardstown. He was born March 27, 1956, in Bardstown, and was a self-employed handyman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Sallie Williams.
He is survived by his companion, Vicky Smith; a daughter, Chelsie (Russell) Simmons, both of Bardstown; a grandson, Elijah Simmons; four sisters, Agnes Marie Rankin, of Lexington, Susan (Vernon) Watson, Dorothy Robinson and Laverne Williams, all of Bardstown; two brothers, Joe Paul Williams, of Bardstown, and Dale Williams, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen with no services.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 22, 2020