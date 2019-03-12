Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia Ann "Patsy" Boone, 74, of New Haven, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Sansbury Care Center in Springfield.

She was born April 26, 1944, in Marion County. She was a former employee of Heaven Hill Distillery and member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Hubert and Mary Belle "Tootie" Cambron Miles; and one sister, Elaine Isham.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Charles Boone; one daughter, Donna Essex (Leo), of Loretto; two sons, David and Eric Boone, both of New Haven; one daughter-in-law, Ellen Boone, of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Cameron Boone, Caroline Boone, Ethan Essex, Eli Essex, Jordan Essex, Erica Vance (Preston) and Madison Essex; three sisters, Betty Cecil and Connie Fricks (Dean), all of Bardstown, and Huberta Spalding (Harry), of Mount Washington; two brothers, Gary Miles (Faye), of Bardstown and Joe Miles, of Louisville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at St. Catherine Catholic Church, 174 N. Main St. in New Haven. The Rev. Matthew Hardesty will preside. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Pallbearers are Todd Boone, Mike Boone, Ben Burd and Kirk Boone.



195 Holy Cross Road

Loretto , KY 40037

Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 13, 2019

