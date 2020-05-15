Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann (Yeiser) Manigold. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Yeiser Manigold, 88, passed away due to natural causes on May 12, 2020. She was with her son and his loving family in Florida,with whom she had been living for a short time. Patty Ann, as she was affectionately called, was born in Owensboro, the youngest daughter of William Thomas and Lottye Belle Yeiser. She lived most of her adult life in Bardstown, with her husband,

of 62 years, Dave. She held a bachelor's degree in arts from Western Kentucky University. As a young teacher in Michigan, Patty Ann met her husband and came back to Kentucky to raise their children. She loved Bardstown and became a dedicated member of the community and the Stephen Foster Music Club.

She served as a public-school teacher, business owner, choir director, theater supporter, tourism promoter and hostess. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she was an active community chamber and PTA member, wonderful singer, talented pianist, voracious reader, dog lover, great friend, partner, and faithful servant of the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Hale Sr., her parents; and two siblings; Dudley Yeiser and Dorothy Zabenco.

She is survived by her three children, Ann Michelle, David Hale Jr. (Heather), and Belle and four grandchildren; Danielle, Holley, Haley and Morgan.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of life/memorial for Dave and Pat will be held at a later date (TBD) in Bardstown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dave's , The Gary Sinise Foundation, in support of veterans and/or Pat's ; Bardstown Baptist Church Music Ministry.

