Patricia Ann Newton, 79, of Louisville, returned to the Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Margaret Bell Newton.
Patricia is survived by her beloved son, Jeff Cundiff.
The funeral will be noon Monday, July 20, at Fern Creek Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Diabetes Association.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home isin charge of arrangements.