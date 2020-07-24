1/1
Patricia Jane Milburn
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Jane Milburn, 75, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was born on Oct. 3, 1944, in Hodgenville to the late Guy Talmadge and Lola Mae Colgate Cundiff. Patricia was a former employee of Elizabethtown Sportswear, loved to read and of the Baptist faith.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Billy, Jerry, Jimmy and Harold Cundiff; and a sister, Ann Little.
She is survived by her son, Jason (Kalinta) Underwood, of LaGrange; two daughters, Risa Underwood and Sherrie (Bob) Meador, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Sandra (Larry) Braden, of Hodgenville, and Linda (Owen) Carter, of Elizabethtown; and four grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Bardstown Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating.
Visitation will be Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the church.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Bardstown Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved