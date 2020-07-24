Patricia Jane Milburn, 75, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was born on Oct. 3, 1944, in Hodgenville to the late Guy Talmadge and Lola Mae Colgate Cundiff. Patricia was a former employee of Elizabethtown Sportswear, loved to read and of the Baptist faith.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Billy, Jerry, Jimmy and Harold Cundiff; and a sister, Ann Little.
She is survived by her son, Jason (Kalinta) Underwood, of LaGrange; two daughters, Risa Underwood and Sherrie (Bob) Meador, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Sandra (Larry) Braden, of Hodgenville, and Linda (Owen) Carter, of Elizabethtown; and four grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Bardstown Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff McCarty officiating.
Visitation will be Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the church. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
was in charge of arrangements.