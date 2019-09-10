Patricia "Patsy" Marie Swiderski, 64, wife of Paul R. Swiderski, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Born in Bardstown, she was the daughter of the late James and Lola Downs Hutchins.
She was a dedicated nurse who loved her profession and carried that love home to her family. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church, as well as a tremendous homemaker and cook. Her children love that she taught them the fun and art of yard sales. She adored and devoted herself to her children and grandchildren. She was the glue that binds our family together, and we are heartbroken without her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Christina Hutchins; and brothers, James Hutchins, Herman Hutchins and Joseph Hutchins.
In addition to her husband of 40 years, she is survived by her children, Mary (Chad) Knopf, Michelle Swiderski, Mark (Colleen) Swiderski, Matt (Genevieve) Swiderski and Samuel Hutchins; grandchildren, Rachel, Nathanial, Emily, Andrew and Caroline Swiderski; sisters, Judy (Bruce) Wheeler, Joan (Joe Pat) Mattingly, Cathy (John) Clark, Renee (Calvin) Bald, Alice Hutchins and Denise (Joey) Hayden; brothers, Leo (Cynthia) Hutchins, Phillip Hutchins, Paul Hutchins, and Tim Hutchins; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She loved her extended family of Richard and Carolyn Salsman and their children who were a special part of her life.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. John Catholic Church, conducted by The Rev. Linh Nguyen. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery.
Visitation is 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Johnson's Funeral Home in Georgetown with a wake service beginning at 8:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John and St. Francis Catholic Church or the .
Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 11, 2019