Patricia Marie Worthy, of Bardstown, formerly of Easton, Pa., passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of North Hardin surrounded by her family.Patricia was born Feb. 2, 1970, to Bonnie Worthy Lewis and biological father, Hilton Graham. She was raised by a stepfather, John Wilson of Easton, Pa., and then by her stepfather, Jackie Lewis with whom she lived.She was a graduate of Easton Ava High School. After graduation she attended Millersville University and Temple University. She was employed at Dunn and Bradstreet until she was diagnosed with M.S., at which time she did voluntary work for the M.S Society.She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Martha Richardson; her great-grandmother, Leatha Chaney; and an aunt whom she adored, Pearl Coats.She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Jackie and Bonnie Lewis, of Bardstown; an aunt, Mary Lou Worthy; cousins, Marlon Worthy, Zanetta Groff, Meeya Groff, and Darius and Miles Worthy, all of Easton, Pa., and Tristen Shaffer, of Corsica, Pa.A memorial service will be held at a later date in Easton, Pa.A private visitation and private graveside will be held at Bardstown Cemetery. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.