Patricia (Heady) Spalding
1959 - 2020
Patricia Heady Spalding, 60, of Bardstown, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 13, 1959, in Cox's Creek, as the 12th of 13 Spalding children. She was a graduate of Bardstown High School and resided in Bardstown most of her life but more recently lived in Lexington with two sisters. Heady was a joyful, loving and precious person, known as the heartbeat of her family. Heady had a way of melting the hearts of anyone she met.  She was the biggest Kentucky Basketball fan, enjoyed country music, painting, drawing and great food. She is the Spalding family reigning Kentucky Derby Day Queen and Miss America.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur "Leo" and Francis Spalding; two brothers Charles Stephen and Arthur Bryan Spalding; and a sister, Mary Emogene Spalding.
She is survived by sisters Mary Polly Johnson, Elizabeth M. Spalding, Martha F. Simon, Margaret A. Hardin and Deborah L. (Ben) Roberts; and brothers, Phillip (Martha) Spalding, Mark (Marty) Spalding, Edward (Judy) Spalding and Gary (Linda) Spalding.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery. The Rev. Minh Vu will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 13, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held Monday evening.
Memorial contributions may go to Guthrie Opportunity Center, 900 Nutter Drive, Bardstown, KY 40004, or Latitude Arts Lexington, 740 National Ave. # 180, Lexington, KY 40502.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
