Paul B. Bryant
Paul B. Bryant, 68, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Rachael Hurst Bryant.
Paul is survived by his sisters, Billie Cosby, of Chula Vista, Calif., Pegge Hertzfeldt, of Branson West, Mo., and Nella (Jim) Griffin, of Lutz, Fla., a brother, J. Hunter Bryant, of Lutz, Fla.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. 
A private burial will be in Bardstown Cemetery. 
Memorial contributions may go to Nelson County Hospice.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
