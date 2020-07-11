Paul B. Bryant, 68, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Rachael Hurst Bryant.
Paul is survived by his sisters, Billie Cosby, of Chula Vista, Calif., Pegge Hertzfeldt, of Branson West, Mo., and Nella (Jim) Griffin, of Lutz, Fla., a brother, J. Hunter Bryant, of Lutz, Fla.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private burial will be in Bardstown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may go to Nelson County Hospice. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.