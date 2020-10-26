Paul E. Curtsinger, 67, of Boston, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 5, 1953, in Cox's Creek, and was retired from Akebono Corporation in Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Margie Jane Curtsinger.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette M. Curtsinger, of Boston; a daughter, Lori (Wes) Yates, of Bloomfield; two sons, P. J. (Angie) Curtsinger, of Elizabethtown, and Mark (Latisha) Curtsinger, of Cox's Creek; six grandchildren; a sister, Joyce (Melvin) Patterson, of Waddy; four brothers, Joe (Debbie) Curtsinger, Charles (Rosie) Curtsinger, Gary Curtsinger and Eddie (Athonia) Curtsinger, all of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Barlow Funeral Home followed by cremation. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.