Paul Francis "Barney" Mouser Sr., 97, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville. He was born Feb. 23, 1922, in Seaborn, Iowa and was a lifetime self-employed farmer. He was of the Catholic faith and worked with Bethlehem Academy Dairy, which was his father's farm. He was a U.S. Marine veteran of World War II and was recognized as a Kentucky Master Conservationist. He loved farming and the outdoors, and in his later years enjoyed mowing his lawn and loved his fresh farm food, especially tomatoes.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Louise "Weasie" Davis Mouser; two sons, Joseph Wayne Mouser and James Richard Mouser; three brothers, J.B. Mouser, Joe Eddie Mouser and Johnnie Mouser; and three sisters, Alice Marie Mouser, Phoebe Williams and Josephine Spalding.

He is survived by his daughter, Patti Annette Mouser, of New Haven; two sons, Paul F. Mouser Jr., of Big Clifty and William Adrian "Jack" Mouser, of New Haven; a grandson, Jason Mouser; great-grandchildren; and family friend, Donna.

His funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Howardstown, with burial in St. Ann Cemetery. The Rev. Pablo Hernandez will officiate.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, and 9-10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Ann Catholic Church.

2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.

Bardstown , KY 40004

Bardstown , KY 40004
502-348-2844

