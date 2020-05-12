Bro. Paul Hagerman (1941 - 2020)
Service Information
Houghlin Funeral Home
119 Fairfield Hill Rd
Bloomfield, KY
40008
(502)-252-8321
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
reens Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery
Obituary
Bro. Paul Edward Hagerman, 78, of Chaplin, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 30, 1941, in Nelson County to the late Clarence Edward and Elsie Coulter Hagerman. Bro. Paul was the retired minister for Van Buren Baptist Church having served for 18 years, the former interim pastor for Wakefield Christian Church and Chaplin Methodist Church, and had a nursing home ministry at Heritage Hall in Lawrenceburg. He was also a farmer, an avid UK fan and was a member of Greens Chapel United Methodist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Paul DeWayne Hagerman; and a sister, Suerene Scrogham.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruby Scrogham Hagerman; two sons, Harold Hagerman and David Hagerman; a sister, Faye Morris; and a brother, Bro. Winfred (Betty Sue) Hagerman, all of Chaplin.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Greens Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 13, 2020
