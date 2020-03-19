Paula Crepps Peake, 77, of Hodgenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Paula was born Dec. 9, 1942, to the late Barnett and Pauline Crepps. In addition to being a loving mother and wife, Paula spent time working at St. Catherine Elementary and Foster Heights Elementary Schools. She took the most pride in her large family, but also appreciated crafts, gardening and a good book. She always offered a listening ear, while providing love and support. Paula was a member of St. Catherine Church in New Haven.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Peake; two sons, James Kirby Peake and Joseph Edward Peake; and a brother, Tommy Crepps.
She is survived by two brothers, Jimmy Crepps, of Bardstown, and Bobby Crepps (Betty), of Bardstown; a sister, Cecilia Hall (David), of Bardstown; and sister-in-law, Patsy Crepps, of Bardstown.
Paula is also survived by nine children, Elizabeth Faye Bowes (Gary), of Austin, TX, Paula Anne Vittitow (Glen) of New Haven, John Nathanial Peake (Amy Tracy), of Hodgenville, Mary Pauline Gagne (Scotty), of Bardstown, Martha Jane Plouvier (Steve), of Hodgenville, Jason Boone Peake (Breezy), of Athens, Ga., Jesse Matthew Peake (Jacinta), of Lexington, Justin Michael Peake (Tiphanie), of Bardstown, and Jeffrey Wayne Peake (Whitney), of Bowling Green; as well as daughter-in-law Kate Peake, of Bardstown. Additionally, she is survived by 29 grandchildren, with another on the way; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.
She will be buried in St. Catherine Cemetery after a small, private ceremony. A celebration of life memorial will occur at a later point in time.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 20, 2020