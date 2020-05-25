Pearl Gertrude Mudd Nally, 80, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 20, 1939, in Fredericktown. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, yard selling and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Pearl Mudd; sisters, Roberta McIntyre, Sr. Jean Gertrude Mudd and Angela Peterson; and brothers, H.P. Mudd, Tom Mudd, Bernard Mudd and Gonza Mudd.
She is survived by her loving husband, Sheridan "Joe" Nally, of Bardstown; a daughter, Cindy (Michael) Kidwell, of Springfield; a son, Terry (Mary Jo) Nally, of Bardstown; a grandson, Caleb Nally, of Bardstown; a sister, Geneva Mudd, of Springfield; and a brother, Joe (Mary) Mudd, of Springfield.
Her prayer service was 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. The Rev. Jason Harris and the Rev. Michael Martin officiated.
Memorial contributions may go to Flaget Cancer Center.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 26, 2020