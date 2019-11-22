Peggy Sue Robertson, 59, of Boston passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Elizabeth Barnes Curtsinger.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Robertson; and two sons, Matthew Robertson and Phillip Robertson.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. Burial will follow in the Boston Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 23, 2019