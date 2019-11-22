Peggy Sue Robertson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Sue Robertson.
Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
12497 Boston Road
Boston, KY
40107
(502)-833-4823
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
12497 Boston Road
Boston, KY 40107
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Trowbridge Funeral Home
12497 Boston Road
Boston, KY 40107
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Peggy Sue Robertson, 59, of Boston passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Elizabeth Barnes Curtsinger.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Robertson; and two sons, Matthew Robertson and Phillip Robertson.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. Burial will follow in the Boston Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home.
Trowbridge Funeral Home Boston is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.