Perry P. Metcalf, 53, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital. He was born on Oct. 26, 1966, in Louisville. He was a self-employed HVAC, a member of P.K.C. and U.K.C., he practiced the Catholic faith, and was an avid coon hunter and houndsman.He was preceded in death by his grandson, Clayton Kennedy Senn; parents, Thomas A. and Gertrude Metcalf; uncle, Houston Metcalf; and cousin, Tommy Metcalf.He is survived by his wife, Mary Metcalf, of Bardstown, two daughters, Megan (Jeff) Senn and Jordon Metcalf, both of Louisville; a sister, Christy (James) Donahue, of Bardstown; a brother, Thomas A. Metcalf, Jr., of Bardstown; a niece, Jessica (Doug) Mattingly, and a nephew, Daniel (Melinda) Donahue.The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery. The Rev. Jason Harris will officiate.Visitation will be from 4-8 P.M. Tuesday, Sept. 22, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Barlow Funeral Home. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.