Perry P. Metcalf, 53, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital. He was born on Oct. 26, 1966, in Louisville. He was a self-employed HVAC, a member of P.K.C. and U.K.C., he practiced the Catholic faith, and was an avid coon hunter and houndsman.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Clayton Kennedy Senn; parents, Thomas A. and Gertrude Metcalf; uncle, Houston Metcalf; and cousin, Tommy Metcalf.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Metcalf, of Bardstown, two daughters, Megan (Jeff) Senn and Jordon Metcalf, both of Louisville; a sister, Christy (James) Donahue, of Bardstown; a brother, Thomas A. Metcalf, Jr., of Bardstown; a niece, Jessica (Doug) Mattingly, and a nephew, Daniel (Melinda) Donahue.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery. The Rev. Jason Harris will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4-8 P.M. Tuesday, Sept. 22, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Barlow Funeral Home. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.