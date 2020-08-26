1/1
Philip Ducote Martin
1986 - 2020
Philip Ducote Martin, 33 of Lexington, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence.  He was born on Dec. 25, 1986, in Elizabethtown, an employee of Mid State Steel Fabricators, and a 2005 graduate of Bardstown High School.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pip Martin; maternal grandmother, Marion Potter; and paternal grandparents, Garnis and Rhea Martin.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Martin, of Bardstown; maternal grandfather, Ed Potter; aunts and uncles, Martha (John) Fenton, Thomas "Buddy" Martin, Timmy (Joan) Martin, Katy Yankowy, Robbie (Katie) Martin, Sally (Greg) Reed, Steve Potter, Lisa (Jack) Jones, Jeanne (Mike) Jones, and David (Mary Anne) Potter; cousins, Claire, Adrienne, Erin, Elise, Anna, Catherine, Emmaline, Kristine, Jonathan, Michael Garnis, Timmy, Daniel, Kyle, Jordan, Randi, Kacey, Abigail, John, Ginny, Emily, Chloe and Hannah; several nieces and nephews; his kitties, BoBo and Ray; and his dog, Tulip.
His memorial service will be 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to Humane Society – Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
