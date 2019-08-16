Phillip Stephen Green, 53, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville. He was born Jan. 11, 1966, in Kansas City, Kan., to Margaret Caroline Worley and George William Green. Phillip was an employee of the Archdiocese of Louisville, was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Jeffersontown where he worked as a business manager, and loved University of Kentucky athletics.
He was preceded in death by his father, George William Green; and a brother, Gregory Green.
He is survived by two daughters, Maggie Green and Karrie Green, both of Bardstown; his son, Jacob Green, of Bardstown; his mother, Margaret Cooke, of Louisville; his sister, Kimberly Ann Green, of Louisville; four brothers, Christopher (Dennise) Green, of Louisville, Kevin Cooke and Kelly Cooke, both of Jeffersonville, Ind., Scott (Melanie) Cooke, of Mount Washington; and the mother of his children, Leslie Green, of Bardstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. Thomas Catholic Church. The Rev. Jason Harris will be the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Beacon House, 963 S. Second Street, Louisville, KY 40203.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 17, 2019