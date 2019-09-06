Phillip Wayne Lamkin, 55, of Raywick, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born July 10, 1964, in Marion County. He operated Lamkin Auto Sales in Raywick and was a talented mechanic. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He loved cars and helping others.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Howard Bertrand "Doc" and Ruby Mae Whitlock Lamkin; one infant son, Phillip Wayne Lamkin Jr.; one sister, Mary Marcella Lamkin.
Survivors include his fiancé, Nancy Thompson Leigh; one daughter, Heather Lynn Lamkin (Brad Bertelkamp), of Bardstown; three stepsons, Daniel Leigh (Jessica Newton), of Manton, Jim Leigh (Jenny Cotton), of Nashville, Tenn., and Payton Clark, of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Jayden Lamkin, Paisley Brady and Journey Brady; four stepgrandchildren, Mason, Caleb, Tyler and Hudson Leigh; three sisters, Darlene Hayden (Lester), Carol Garrett (Matthew) and Barbara Gordon (Kevin), all of Lebanon; five brothers, David Lamkin Sr. (Patricia), Joe Lamkin (Barbara), Jackie Lamkin (Tammy), Michael Lamkin (Becki) and Danny Lamkin (Heather), all of Raywick; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial was 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main St., in Raywick. The Rev. David Naylor presided. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Pallbearer were his brothers and his brother-in-law, Kevin Gordon.
Mattingly Funeral Homewas in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 7, 2019