Phyllis Hagan Barnes, 85, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in her apartment at Bluegrass Assisted Living in Elizabethtown, surrounded by those who loved her. She was born in Bloomfield, and lived in Bardstown, all her life. She was born Oct. 5, 1933, to the late Frances Elmore Hagan and James Howard Hagan.
Phyllis was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a homemaker and worked part-time for Hurst Drugs and stocking American Greeting cards in Bardstown. She was married for over 50 years to the late James Allen Barnes.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by death by four sisters, Louise Bishop, Nancy Downs, Mary Loveland and Christine Janes; and three brothers, Buddy, James and Leon Hagan.
She is survived by a daughter, Pam Harlow, of Boston; and a son, David (Lisa) Barnes, of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Cody (Katie) Barnes, Tony Barnes, Mikayla Barnes, Hannah Harlow, Carrie Harlow; and one great-grandson, William Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 12, 2019