Priscilla Ann (Summitt) Ludka
1943 - 2020
Priscilla Ann Summitt Ludka, 77, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 1, 1943, in Bardstown, was a homemaker, and a member and Deacon of First Christian Church (D.O.C).
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ludka; a daughter, Teresa Blackter; her parents, Irene and James Summitt; sisters, Martha Lewis, Lorine Shelburne, Shirley Wilson, Christine Summit, and Naomi Summitt; and brothers, Phillip Summitt, Floyd Summitt, C.J. Summitt and James Summitt.
She is survived by her three sons, Paul "Ricky" Richard Ludka, John "Tony" Anthony Ludka, both of Bardstown, and John W. Ludka, of Rhode Island; a daughter, Jo-ell Gussman, of Texas; 11 grandchildren, Kimberly Ludka, Pam Ludka, James Ludka, April Ludka, A.J Ludka, all of Bardstown, Jessica Hyatt, Tiffany Ludka, Christopher Ludka, Stephanie Ludka, all of Rhode Island, James Bounds, of Texas, and Rebecca Reker Keaney, of Louisville; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lula Snellen, Linda Ritchie, and Janie Richardson, all of Bardstown; and a brother, Ralph Summitt, of Bardstown.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may go to the American Cancer Society.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
