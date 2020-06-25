Ralph Edward Stanley, 65, of New Haven, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

He was born in Nelson County on July 17, 1954. He was the owner/operator of ERS Construction, previous co-owner of R&R Tavern in New Haven, and former coach of St. Catherine boys basketball and girls softball. He also revitalized the New Haven Baseball Little League. He was an avid hunter, skeet shooter and enjoyed collecting classic cars. Ralph never met a stranger and was the best father to his two children and a loving "Pappi" to his two granddaughters, Payton and Sullivan. He was a lifelong member of St Catherine Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin "Dink" Stanley and Ethyl Ann "Hannie" Head Stanley; in-laws, Cyril Head and Mary Cora Boone Head, and two brothers, Davy and Tommy Stanley.

He is survived by the love of his life and best friend for 40 years, Ernie Head Stanley; a daughter, Amy (Jason) Pierce, of Baton Rouge, LA; a son, Chris Stanley of Louisville; one sister, Iris Ann Stanley (Alex) LaRue of Hodgenville; two brothers, Joe Pat Stanley and Matthew (Tammy) Stanley of New Haven; a sister-in-law, Janie Stanley, of Bardstown; two granddaughters, Payton and Sullivan Pierce of Baton Rouge, LA; three brothers-in-law, Fred (Jodi) Head of Illinois, Dennie (Carol) Head of Shepherdsville and Mark (Trish) Head, of New Haven; four sisters-in-law, Sr. Barbara Jean Head, OSU of Owensboro, Marty Spence of Prospect, Lucy (Jerry) Dickerson of LaGrange and Aline (Don) Greer of Fairfield, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation was chosen, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorial contributions be made to either Project Hope at Flaget Cancer Center or St. Catherine Academy in New Haven.

Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store