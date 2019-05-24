Raul Pascual, 78, of Cox's Creek, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Baptist Health. He was born Sept. 11, 1940, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was a butcher for Pathmark Supermarket and very proud to be an American citizen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Niceta St. John and Raul Pascual; his first wife, Ana Maria Cassenge; and a brother, Luis Pascual.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Pascual, of Cox's Creek; five children, Angel Pascual (Darlene), of Bardstown, Alex Pascual, of South Ampton, N.J., Ian Pascual (Michelle), of Bardstown, Laura Pascual Wiseman (Joel), of Floyds Knobs, Ind., and Justin Pascual, of Boston; eight grandchildren, Kyle, Lino, Antonio, Carlo, Luigi, Lupo, Alivia and Angelina; two great-grandchildren, Guinevere and Leonardo; four sisters and a brother, Elvira Herschcovich (Dario), Cristina DeMarco, Elisa Ramirez and Ruben Pascual; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Raul's wishes were to be cremated.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 25, 2019