Ray Laswell, 69, of Cox's Creek, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 23, 1951, in Nelson County, and an employee for Ballard Inc.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Kilijian; a brother, Jimmy Laswell; and his first wife, Debbie Gootee Laswell.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon Laswell, of Cox's Creek; two sons, Chad (Tiffany) Laswell, of Shepherdsville, and Derrick (Regina) Laswell, of Bardstown; a stepson, Wyatt Marshall; two stepdaughters, Megan Marshall and Madison Crowe, all of Cox's Creek; two brothers, Roger Laswell and Billy Laswell; three sisters, Donna Keith, Teresa Alferez, and Lynn Fultz; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. The Rev. Bruce Nichols will officiate.
Visitation is noon-5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 29, 2020