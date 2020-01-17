Raymond John Ross, 65, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born May 7, 1954, in Chicago, IL and worked as a mechanic for J & G.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rayburn and Doris Ross.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ross; three brothers, Michael Ross, Randy Ross, and Robert Ross; and two sisters, Rita Ross and Virginia Ross.

His funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Gann will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 and 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.