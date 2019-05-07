Raymond "Ray" Reed, 70, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was born June 28, 1948, in Bardstown. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and loved fishing, deer hunting and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Murrell and Dorothy Reed; a daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Wine; and a son, Kevin Ray Reed.
He is survived by his wife, Arlyn Reed, of Bardstown; two daughters, Angie Reed and Amanda Reed, both of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Whitney King, Joseph King and Austin Wilder; two brothers, Joe Louis (Linda) Reed and Bruce (Sheila) Reed, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Mary Rose Rucker and Murrilena (Bob) Hopper, both of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial in Holy Trinity Catholic Church Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Martin will officiate.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, and 8-9:15 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 8, 2019