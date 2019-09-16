Raymond T. Wagner Jr., 81, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his daughter's residence. He was born March 12, 1938, in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Kettler Wagner and parents, Raymond T. and Mary Walter Wagner.
He is survived by his daughter, Vickie (Chuck) Saul of Bardstown; a son, Jeff (Robin) Wagner of McKinney, Texas; and two grandchildren, Rayanna and Lilianna Saul.
His visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Barlow Funeral Home, with a private burial in Bardstown Cemetery.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
