Rebecca Ann Bell, 48, of Hodgenville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Norton's Audubon Hospital in Louisville.

Rebecca was born Oct. 19, 1971, in Lebanon, to George A. Bell and her late mother, Carolyn Smith Bell. She was a laborer for General Electric with 15 years of service, and she was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in New Hope.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by an aunt, Martha Juanita Mattingly, and an uncle, Tony Bell.

She is survived by her father, George A. Bell (Barbara Engle) of New Hope; her companion and dear friend, Michael McNear in Hodgenville; two uncles, John Bell of Louisville, and Eddie Bell of Bardstown; two aunts, Phyllis Kelly of Louisville, and Barbara (Jimmy) Grayson of Versailles; a special sister, Moriah Edlin; several cousins and friends.

There will be a graveside service Monday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church Cemetery with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel. There will be a prayer service at 5 p.m. with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating. Visitation will continue Monday after 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home until the time of graveside service.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store