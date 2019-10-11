Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Faye Abell. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

Regina Faye Abell, 39, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her residence. She was born Sept. 2, 1980, in Washington County to Sharon Chesser and Ricky Lewis. She was an employee of Dollar General, was an antique collector, and was a member of the Bloomfield Church of God. Regina fought like a champion for 11 years in her battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Richie Lewis; and her grandparents, J.B. Chesser and Danny and Geneva Lewis.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Abell; four daughters, Breanna Abell, of Springfield, Chelsey Abell, of Bloomfield, Kelsey Abell and Mackenzie Abell, both of Bardstown; two sons, Dallas Abell and Lucas Abell, both of Bardstown; two stepdaughters, Renee (Jorge) Mendoza, of Louisville, Casey (Steve) Redmon, of Shelbyville, her mother and stepfather, Sharon and Roy Lee Parrish, of Willisburg, her father and stepmother, Ricky and Joyce Lewis of Mackville; two sisters, Jessica Lewis, Kristy (Brian) Miles, both of Willisburg; three brothers, Bradley Carney, of Willisburg, Nicholas Lewis, of Springfield, Justin Lewis, of Mackville, and her maternal grandmother, Gertrude Chesser, of Willisburg.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Sister Judy Wilson will officiate. Interment will be in Peter Cemetery in Mackville.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and Monday, Oct. 14, after 8:30 a.m.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home for funeral expenses in memory of Regina.

