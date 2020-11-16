Reva McCubbins, 78, of Boston, was called home on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.She was preceded in death by her mother and father, George and Ola Minyard.She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Pat McCubbins; two daughters, Dina Lambdin and Kelly Riggs.The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Tina Lord officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the church.Trowbridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.