Rhoda Elizabeth Hopper, 96, of Cox's Creek, passed away Tuesday, March 25, 2019, at her residence. Rhoda was born on June 14, 1922, in Nelson County to the late James Asa and Sadie Elizabeth Owens Fulkerson. She was retired from Jim Beam Distillery after 29 years, a homemaker, loved to make quilts and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Hopper; a daughter, Shirley Kate Martin; three sisters, Mamie Bell Watkins, Emma Mudd and Lillie Mae Raymond; and four brothers, Woody Fulkerson, J.C. Fulkerson, Asa Lee Fulkerson and Jesse Fulkerson.

She is survived by a daughter, Patsy (Jesse) Johnson, of New Haven, a son, James Lee (Shirley) Hopper, of Cox's Creek; 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with her grandson, James Marion "Possum" Hopper officiating. Interment will be in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, and after 9 a.m. Friday, March 29, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County.

Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



1475 New Shepherdsville Road

Bardstown , KY 40004

Funeral Home Details

