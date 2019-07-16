Richard Alan McLaughlin, 75, of Boston, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born May 7, 1944, in Fontana, Calif. to the late Robert and Dorothy Cheek McLaughlin. He was a Methodist by faith and a proud Navy veteran serving his country in Vietnam from 1966 to 1970. He retired from General Electric with more than 42 years of service. After he retired, he and his wife owned and operated their family farm for many years in the Boston area. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Carol Brown McLaughlin, of Boston; three sons, John (Lori) McLaughlin, of Shepherdsville, Brian (Terri) Conover, of Shelbyville, Ind., and Brett Conover, of Shelbyville, Ind.; a sister, Patricia McLaughlin, of Cincinnati; three grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home, 167 N. Main St., in New Haven, with the Rev. Bruce Nichols officiating.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, until the time of the service at the funeral home.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 17, 2019