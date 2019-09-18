Mr. Richard Curtsinger Jr., 88, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on Aug. 11, 1931, in Cox's Creek to the late Richard Lee Sr. and Josie Middleton Curtsinger. Richard retired from Logan Company after 18 years of service as an ironworker and was of the Baptist faith.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Earl and Jim Curtsinger; six sisters, Bessie Hawthorne, Evelyn Witt, Dorothy Crow, Anna Bell Curtsinger, Mary Taylor and Dessie Hawthorne.
He is survived by two sons, Glenn and Scott Curtsinger, both of Louisville; a daughter, Patricia Townsend, of Louisville; a brother, Clarence Curtsinger, of Bloomfield; a sister, Kathy Horton, of Bedford; six grandchildren, five great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral for Mr. Curtsinger is noon Friday, Sept. 20, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home on 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019