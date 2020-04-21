Richard Donald "Donnie" Carwile, 71, of Bardstown, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born on Jan. 17, 1949, in Farmville, Va., to the late Richard Carroll and Anne Dean Carwile.
Donnie loved his work as an engineer for Mantissa Corporation and had several patents for his designs. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his family. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Joan Carwile Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Bass Carwile; his son, Richard Carwile and wife, Sandy, of Bloomfield; his daughter, Jennifer Mathis, of Wilmington, N.C.; his sister, Carol Anne Reynolds, of Pamplin, Va., and his brother; Jimmy Carwile and wife, Eunice, of Farmville, Va.; eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter, all of whom he adored.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, a private service will be held. A memorial service will take place at a later date for all of Donnie's friends and family to celebrate his life.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Bloomfield Baptist Church Missions Fund.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 22, 2020