Richard Henry "Rick" Taylor, 59, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe Henry and Josephine Boss Taylor.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Durbin Taylor.
The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Barry McGuffin officiating with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 11 from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Homeis in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 10, 2019