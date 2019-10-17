Richard Henry "Rick" Taylor (1960 - 2019)
Service Information
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-8858
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
Obituary
Richard Henry "Rick" Taylor, 59, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born Aug. 14, 1960, in Ft. Knox, to the late Roscoe Henry and Josephine Boss Taylor. Rick was a truck driver, loved fishing, oldies music and attended New Beginning Baptist Church.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Bobby" Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Durbin Taylor; three brothers, Ron (Linda) Taylor, Dewey Taylor, both of Louisville, Roscoe H. Taylor Jr., of Newburg, N.Y.; a sister, Shirley Kelly, of Kunkeltown, Pa.; a stepdaughter, Cathyjo Blaylock (Mike Riley); a stepgrandson, Dalton; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral was Friday, Oct. 11, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral followed by cremation. Bro. Barry McGuffin officiated.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 18, 2019
