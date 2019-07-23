Richard Tate "Ricky" Wickliffe, 61, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born May 18, 1958, in Bardstown to the late William and Margaret Cotton Wickliffe. Ricky was a former employee of American Greetings and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the Abraham Lincoln American Legion Post No. 167 and St. Monica Catholic Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rasheed Javon Wickliffe; a brother, James "Jimbo" Wickliffe; and a sister, Amelia "Mimi" Wickliffe.
He is survived by his wife, Gwen Murphy Wickliffe; two daughters, Tiffany (Edward) Bridges, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Desiree' Wickliffe, of Bardstown; two sons, Jamal Wickliffe and Keenan Wickliffe, both of Bardstown; four sisters, Diane Wickliffe, Karen (Kroger) Phillips, both of Bardstown, Elaine Wickliffe, of Virginia, and Charlotte Jordan, of Louisville; a brother, Kenny (Deborah) Wickliffe, of Delaware, Md.; and four grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at St. Monica Catholic Church with the Rev. Jason Harris as the celebrant. Interment will be in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and Friday visitation from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 24, 2019