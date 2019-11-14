Ricky Neal Piper, 57, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on Dec. 22, 1961, to the late Roberta Piper. Ricky was a former employee of the Courier- Journal and Rob Hibbs Trucking.
Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Stansbury Piper; and a grandson, Clayton Brookshire.
Ricky is survived by two daughters, Barbie Bryant, of Bardstown, and Tammy Hall of Zachary, La.; a brother, Mark Piper, of Green Bay, Wis.; along with seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Brother Darrell Goodlett officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00am until 1:30 service time at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home who is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 15, 2019