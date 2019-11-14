Ricky Neal Piper

Service Information
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-8858
Obituary
Ricky Neal Piper, 57, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on Dec. 22, 1961, to the late Roberta Piper. Ricky was a former employee of the Courier- Journal and Rob Hibbs Trucking.
Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Stansbury Piper; and a grandson, Clayton Brookshire.
Ricky is survived by two daughters, Barbie Bryant, of Bardstown, and Tammy Hall of Zachary, La.; a brother, Mark Piper, of Green Bay, Wis.; along with seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Brother Darrell Goodlett officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00am until 1:30 service time at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home who is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 15, 2019
