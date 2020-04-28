Rita Marie Everett, 90, of Manton, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 16, 1929, in Chicago Heights, Ill. She was a former employee of Central Kentucky Headstart with 14 years of service. She also volunteered for Washington County Preschool for 20 years. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Manton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Quinten David Everett (1998) and her father and mother, Carlo and Laura Ziccardi Segala.
Survivors include three daughters, Diane Gagel (Richard), of Lexington, Veronica Fisher (John) and Pamela Zevotek (Daniel), both of Manton; two sons, David J. Everett (Vicki), of Paris, and James M. Everett (Michelle), of Raywick; six grandchildren, Logan, Laura, Shawn, Sarah, Jessica and Lindsay; five great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; four siblings, Dorris Segala, of Chicago Heights, Ill., John Segala (Lena), of Glenwood, Ill., Loretta Gurgone (Joseph), of Frankfort, Ill., and Carla Pariseau (George), of Plymouth, Mich.
Private funeral services will be held at Mattingly Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Manton. Deacon Donald Coulter will preside. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Pallbearers are David Everett, James Everett, Rick Gagel, John Fisher, Daniel Zevotek and Shawn Turner.
Memorials may go to Hosparus Health Green River, 295 Campbellsville Bypass, Suite 5, P.O. Box 4134, Campbellsville, KY 42719.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 29, 2020