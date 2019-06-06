Rita Spalding, SCN, 86, (formerly Sister Mary Aquin) died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
A visitation and prayer service will be Thursday, June 6, at 1:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel.
Wake will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6.
A funeral Mass will be on Friday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, with burial in Nazareth Cemetery.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road in Louisville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 7, 2019