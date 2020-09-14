Robbie Pennington, 77, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born May 2, 1943, in Washington County to the late Ruel and Daisy Thompson Hood. Robbie was a homemaker and a member of Brookside Church of God of Prophecy.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Pennington; four sisters, Bessie Woodall, Mae Coslow, Agnes Robinson and Ruby Pennington; and a great-grandson, Mason Carter Prewitt.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Ricky) Prewitt, of Bloomfield; a sister, Beulah Ross, of Willisburg; and two grandsons, Travis (Ashley) Prewitt and Trevor (Amber) Prewitt.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro. Millard Ledford will officiate. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the funeral home. Houghlin Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.