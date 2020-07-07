1/1
Robert Bruce Davidson
1949 - 2020
Robert Bruce Davidson, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 21, 1949, in Wise County, Va., to the late Samuel Wesley and Parilee Elizabeth Napier Davidson. He was a retired general machine operator for Cook Airtomic and Dover Corporation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Easter Davidson; two daughters, Lorene Lynn Quinker and Linda Gail Freeman, all of Bardstown; two sons, Marty Allen (Sherry) Davidson, of Somerset, Patrick Bruce Davidson, of Bardstown; his sister, Mary D. (Manuel) Alvarado, of Alabama; sisters-in-law, Sandy Davidson and Cindy Davidson, both of Louisville; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen by the family. A memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with Bro. Dixie Kimberlin officiating.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the services at 2:30 p.m.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
JUL
8
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
