Robert Bruce Davidson, 70, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 21, 1949, in Wise County, Va., to the late Samuel Wesley and Parilee Elizabeth Napier Davidson. He was a retired general machine operator for Cook Airtomic and Dover Corporation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Easter Davidson; two daughters, Lorene Lynn Quinker and Linda Gail Freeman, all of Bardstown; two sons, Marty Allen (Sherry) Davidson, of Somerset, Patrick Bruce Davidson, of Bardstown; his sister, Mary D. (Manuel) Alvarado, of Alabama; sisters-in-law, Sandy Davidson and Cindy Davidson, both of Louisville; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen by the family. A memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with Bro. Dixie Kimberlin officiating.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the services at 2:30 p.m. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.