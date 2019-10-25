Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert David Heiskell Sr.. View Sign Service Information Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home 206 South Main St. Greensburg , KY 42743 (270)-932-4271 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert David Heiskell, Sr., 85, of Bardstown/Greensburg, peacefully slipped away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in his sleep.

Robert, known as Bobby to his family and friends, was born Aug. 1, 1934, in Louisville, to the late Benjamin "Boss" Olen Heiskell and Lucy Lenora (Lane) Heiskell; he was the 10th of 11 children. He wed Barbara Ann (Madison) Heiskell on July 3, 1953, in New Albany, IN. They had two children.

Robert was a gentle man of few words and a comforting spirit to all he met. He spent four years in the US Army before beginning his career as an aerospace machinist at Philip Morris Tobacco Corporation where he stayed for 34 years and all while building his farms and raising a family. Robert was always involved in agricultural endeavors and spent many peaceful hours on the family farms in Green County. He was a member of Louisville Separate Baptist Church then Faith Separate Baptist Church where he served for 25 years as a trustee and deacon until his health made it no longer possible. Like his father, he was a rifle enthusiast and interested in the art of making knives. Robert had a passion for the great outdoors and hunting with beagle hounds but his greatest love was his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Ann (Madison) Heiskell; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Robert David Heiskell Jr. (Karen) and Philip R. Heiskell (Tena); four grandchildren, Tiffani Heiskell, Shelby Heiskell, Madison Heiskell and Robert David "Trey" Heiskell III; three great-grandchildren Carson, Ainsley and Aubrey; and many nieces and nephews.

Family, friends, and others who loved Robert - including the legendary little Nancy Snaughterly, Honkinpoo, and the entire Woodrum family - are invited to pay their last respects at Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg.

The funeral was at noon Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Ladies Chapel Cemetery. The Rev. Larry Johnson officiated.

The family has asked that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the , which can be made at the funeral home.

Pallbearers were Robert Heiskell, Philip Heiskell, Trey Heiskell, Chad Wray, Judston Taylor and Patrick Dick.

Honorary pallbearer was Carson Mays.

