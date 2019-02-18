Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert Dennis Cambron, 69, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Sept. 20, 1949, in Marion County. He retired from American Fuji Seal in Bardstown after 49 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Chester "Check" and Grace Irene "Sis" Mattingly Cambron; three brothers, Joseph Douglas, John Barry and Carl Michael Cambron; one infant son, Robert Dennis Cambron, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Nadine Wise Cambron; one daughter, Shelly Cambron (Rob Graham), of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; two sons, Jason Cambron, of Bardstown, and Mikie Cambron, of Greenbriar; five grandchildren, Sabastian Covino, Keaton Cambron, Karsen Cambron, Javen Cambron and Raegan Cambron; one sister, Brenda Johnson (Albert), of Lebanon; one brother, George Cambron (Betty), of Raywick.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street in Raywick. Inurnment will follow in Our Lady of the Hills Cemetery in Finley. The Rev. David Naylor will preside.

Memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorials may go to Hospice of Nelson County 711 McDowell Blvd, Bardstown, KY 40004 or , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Louisville, KY 40223

Urnbearers are his grandchildren.

is in charge of arrangements.





195 Holy Cross Road

Loretto , KY 40037

(270) 865-2201 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 19, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.