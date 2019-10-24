Robert Donald Whelan, 85, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown surrounded by his wife and children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Alice Spalding Whelan.
He is survived by his wife, of 61 years, Lois Ann Hughes Whelan; five daughters, Brenda Murphy, Donna Ernst, Anita Whelan, Chris Whelan and Laura Popp; and one son, Joe Whelan;
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hodgenville with the Rev. Pablo Hernandez officiating. Burial will follow in St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery in Howardstown.
Visitation will be 2-8 PM Thursday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 25, 2019