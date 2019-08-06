Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Hollis Adams. View Sign Service Information Pahrump Family Mortuary & Crematory 5441 S Vicki Ann Rd Pahrump , NV 89048 (775)-727-2502 Service 10:00 AM Pahrump Family Mortuary & Crematory 5441 S Vicki Ann Rd Pahrump , NV 89048 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Hollis Adams, 81, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Pahrump, Nev., after a brief illness. Robert was born Aug. 14, 193,7 in Louisville, the oldest son of Robert Patteson Adams Jr. of Louisville, and Rebecca Commandeur Adams, of Bardstown. He attended Atherton High School in Louisville and graduated from Western Kentucky University. He served his country honorably in the United States Army. At the time of his passing, Robert had been married to Melanie Bessire Adams, of Louisville, for 56 years. The couple met at Berea College, and were married in a double wedding ceremony at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Louisville, along with the bride's sister and her spouse.

Robert followed his father into the insurance business (Key-Adams Insurance) and later established Adams-McFarren Insurance. The family moved to Cox's Creek, in 1974 where they had a home built and Robert coached elementary basketball and little league baseball. After retirement, Robert and Melanie moved to Nevada in 1993, settling near Las Vegas in the town of Pahrump. Robert planted and tended grape vines and bottled his own wine from the abundant harvest. An avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan, Robert never missed a basketball or football game and his house was painted UK blue. Robert served in the Episcopal Church as a lay reader.

He is survived by his wife Melanie, and their two children, Katherine Louise McArtor (m. Brian McArtor), of Pahrump, Nev., and William Patteson Adams (m. Kendal Bird Adams), of Henderson, Nev.; and his brother, Ben Commandeur Adams (m. Virginia Kay Gouge Adams), of Gray, Tenn.

A going home celebration will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Pahrump Family Mortuary.

