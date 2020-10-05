1/1
Robert L. "Bobby" Ballard
1936 - 2020
Robert L. "Bobby" Ballard, 84, of Bardstown passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 9, 1936, in Fairfield, retired from the Air Force, Amway, and Township Supervisor, and attended Bardstown United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lyddan Ballard; his parents, James and Leona Ballard; four brothers, James Ballard, Charles Edward Ballard, Harold Ballard and Paul Leo Ballard; and a sister, Josephine Lowe.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Ballard, of Bardstown; a daughter, Renae Stephenson, of Redington Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren, Abigale Stephenson and Dryden Ballard; two stepsons, Brian Ives and Robert Ives, both of Michigan; a sister, Mary "Evelyn" Ballard Cecil, of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may go to Bethany Way.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
