Robert Lee "Bobby" Nalley
1969 - 2020
Robert Lee "Bobby" Nalley, 51, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday Sept. 24, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 9, 1969, in Bardstown. He loved playing Texas Hold-Em, going to the lake, working on small engines, playing his guitar, and was of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his twin infant siblings, James and Jane Nalley; his grandparents; and an aunt, Barbara Donahue.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kimberly Biven Nalley, of Bardstown; two daughters, Dee Dee (Mikey) Fulkerson, of Loretto, and Brittany (Chris) Nalley, of Bardstown; his parents, Borgia and Judy Nalley, of Bardstown; two stepsons, Ronnie (Pammy) Fick and Shawn (Shelby) Fick, both of Cox's Creek; five grandchildren, Brooklynn Beam, Madison Nalley, Brianna Buchanan, Andrew Fulkerson and Paxton Fick; a brother, Joey (Debbie) Nalley, of Elizabethtown; five sisters, Nora (David) Thurman, of Bardstown, Beth (Issac) Azar, of New Jersey, Amanda (Rodger) Bottoms, of Florida, Rosie (Terry) Taylor, of New Haven, and Tricia (Glenn) Overstreet, of Lawrenceburg; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be noon Saturday Sept. 26, at Barlow Funeral Home, with cremation to follow. Pastor Chad Morrow will officiate.
Visitation will be 10 am – Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Riverview Baptist Church.
Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
