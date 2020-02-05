Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Leo Sutphin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Leo Sutphin, 80, passed peacefully away Jan. 30, 2020, with his family at his side.

After three years, he has been reunited in Heaven will the love of his life, his wife of 55 years and our mother, Norma Jean Sutphin.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Maggie Alley and James O. Sutphin, and a brother, Louis Alley Jr.

He is survived by three daughters, Lynn (Robert) Woods, Carol (Vernon) Salyer and Stacy (Dave) Bashor; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Robert was a sergeant and tank commander in the U.S. Army, 69th Armored Regiment. He went on to own and operate his own forklift service business, Bob's Forklift Service, in Louisville.

He was a very strong, hard-working and gracious man. He was a loyal friend, dedicated and loving husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Comfort is found in knowing he was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his wife Norma.

