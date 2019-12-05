Robert "Bobby" Riley (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-2844
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Barlow Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Riley, 75, of Cox's Creek, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born July 18, 1944, in Nelson County. He was a farmer, a United States Army National Guard veteran, and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Andy Riley; his parents, Norris and Mary Frances Riley; two brothers, Billy Riley and Pat Riley; and three sisters, Barbara Catherine Durbin, Joann Nalley and Sister Rose "Jenny" Riley.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Patty Ford Riley; five sons, Bob (Connie) Riley, Donnie Riley, Mike (Deborah) Riley, all of Cox's Creek, Richie (Kelly) Riley, of Bardstown, and Pat (Amanda) Riley, of Pleasureville; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, John "Buddy" (Rita) Riley, Joe (Jackie) Riley and Bernie (Becky) Riley; two sisters, Bee (Ray) Hall and Marie (David) Flood; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Michael Catholic Church with burial in St. Michael Cemetery in Fairfield. The Rev. Johnny Johnson will officiate.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be 7 p.m. Thursday.
Memorial contributions may go toward his service.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 6, 2019
